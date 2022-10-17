Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Grows By 22.5%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 409,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 501.8 days.
Daifuku Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DAIUF remained flat at $50.72 on Monday. Daifuku has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97.
About Daifuku
