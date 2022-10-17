Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Increases By 19.7%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 258,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

