Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Increases By 21.6%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,476,600 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 1,214,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CURLF. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Shares of CURLF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.19. 249,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

