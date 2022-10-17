Short Interest in Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Declines By 20.0%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of CLEV stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 927. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

