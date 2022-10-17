Short Interest in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Increases By 9.9%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BSGM stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.62. 3,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,742. BioSig Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

Insider Transactions at BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioSig Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gray Fleming bought 36,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $42,522.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,522.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 168,202 shares of company stock valued at $176,978. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 391,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

