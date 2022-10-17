Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Grows By 30.6%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ambow Education Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,186. Ambow Education has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.57.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.

