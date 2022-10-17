Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Grows By 30.6%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ambow Education Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,186. Ambow Education has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.57.
About Ambow Education
