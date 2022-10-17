Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $7.00. 852,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,720. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.73.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.32% and a negative net margin of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

