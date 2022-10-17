Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on MCRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.32% and a negative net margin of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.