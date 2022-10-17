Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,784,000 after buying an additional 451,562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 123,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,546,000 after purchasing an additional 134,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,525. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

