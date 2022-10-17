Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Lifted by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,202 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 2.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 62,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,338. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.