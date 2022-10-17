Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.00

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 17.48 ($0.21), with a volume of 364029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.80 ($0.20).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £158.42 million and a PE ratio of 129.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

