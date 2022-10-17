Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 613 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,767,930. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 282.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

