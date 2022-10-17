Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,682,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,687,000. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after purchasing an additional 117,150 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,219. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

