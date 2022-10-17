Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $434.86. 44,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

