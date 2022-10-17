Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 429.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 470,100.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.11. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

