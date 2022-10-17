Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Inflection Point Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ IPAXU remained flat at $9.91 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

