Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 2,437 Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,718,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 288,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JOFFU remained flat at $9.88 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,109. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

