Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,405,213. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,482,688. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

