Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,094,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,077 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up 2.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,810. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 62.13% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

