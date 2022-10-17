Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $336,000.

IWF traded up $6.68 on Monday, reaching $213.71. 155,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,534. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

