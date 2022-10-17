Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLVU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWLVU remained flat at $9.88 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

