Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 141,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Jupiter Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JAQCU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Jupiter Acquisition Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

