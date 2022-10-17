Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,970 shares during the period. Kismet Acquisition Two makes up about 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 1,054.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares in the last quarter.

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Performance

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock remained flat at $9.92 during trading on Monday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,806. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Kismet Acquisition Two Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

