Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Price Target to GBX 1,950

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Rathbones Group Stock Performance
RTBBF remained flat at $20.35 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $20.35.
Rathbones Group Company Profile
