Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Price Target to GBX 1,950

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

RTBBF remained flat at $20.35 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

