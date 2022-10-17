Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 33000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$11.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Rokmaster Resources

In related news, Director John Martin Mirko purchased 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,676,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,161,197.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 967,500 shares of company stock worth $98,718.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

