Reviewing Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo (publ) 7.90% 21.67% 6.11% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo (publ) 0 3 1 0 2.25 Stellantis 0 5 7 0 2.58

AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 379.62%. Stellantis has a consensus target price of $21.14, suggesting a potential upside of 67.67%. Given AB Volvo (publ)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AB Volvo (publ) is more favorable than Stellantis.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo (publ) $43.40 billion 0.68 $3.82 billion $1.73 8.44 Stellantis $176.79 billion 0.22 $16.80 billion N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than AB Volvo (publ).

Summary

Stellantis beats AB Volvo (publ) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated and rigid haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, pavers, and compactors under the brand names of Volvo, and SDLG Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with NVIDIA and Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

