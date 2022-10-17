RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RenovaCare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RCAR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.34. RenovaCare has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

