Reef (REEF) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Reef (REEF) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $141.58 million and approximately $159.19 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.26 or 0.27975683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,295,962,936 coins and its circulating supply is 20,295,962,686 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

