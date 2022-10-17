Raymond James Downgrades Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) to Underperform

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.20 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 55.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FOOD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.84.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

FOOD traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 671,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$33.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.57. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$8.84.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

