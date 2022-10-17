Raydium Achieves Market Cap of $68.99 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002519 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $68.99 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,401.47 or 0.27699251 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,449,805 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

