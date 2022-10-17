Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,984.0 days.
Randstad Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RANJF remained flat at $43.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76.
Randstad Company Profile
