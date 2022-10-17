Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,984.0 days.

Randstad Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RANJF remained flat at $43.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

