Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren accounts for 0.6% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RL. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $94.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.63%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.