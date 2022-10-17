Radicle Price Hits $2.02 on Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $69.70 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00010353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,401.47 or 0.27699251 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010818 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
