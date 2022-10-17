QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $95.91 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. QUASA has a market cap of $95.91 million and approximately $132,287.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012514 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $130,891.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

