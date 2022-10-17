Quant Price Reaches $207.94 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. Quant has a total market cap of $2.51 billion and $377.82 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for $207.94 or 0.01066016 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,404.98 or 0.27698315 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010818 BTC.
About Quant
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
