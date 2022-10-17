Pundi X (New) Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002428 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $122.19 million and $6.79 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,384.05 or 0.27602584 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.46598803 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $7,298,616.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.