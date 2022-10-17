Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $29.89 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.47 or 0.27660544 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010799 BTC.

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,866,042,577 coins and its circulating supply is 13,802,956,597 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

