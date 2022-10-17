Proton Price Down 0.8% This Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Proton has a market cap of $29.58 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,433.27 or 0.27856748 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,866,294,675 coins and its circulating supply is 13,803,260,591 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.