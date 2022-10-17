ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NOBL traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,977 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17.

