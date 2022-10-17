Po.et Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded up 42.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Po.et token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Po.et has a market cap of $85,671.13 and $246.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,384.05 or 0.27602584 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010781 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Po.et is po.et.

Po.et Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

