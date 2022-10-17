Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 192,589 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 438,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,192,684. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.
