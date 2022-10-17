Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFPP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,913. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

