Phoenix Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,409,381,000 after purchasing an additional 707,695 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $30.52. 316,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,271,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.