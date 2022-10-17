Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.35

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02), with a volume of 59962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.16.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and 100% interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

