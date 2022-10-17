PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.65. 137,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.53. The company has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.