PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.
NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.65. 137,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.53. The company has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
