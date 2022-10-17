PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) is Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,300 shares during the period. PDF Solutions makes up about 19.6% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $34,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDFS. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.28. 1,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.53 million, a P/E ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.43.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

