PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 393,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $94,591.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,081,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,048,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $94,591.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,081,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,048,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,604 shares of company stock valued at $398,018 in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PC Connection Stock Performance
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $828.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.98 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.83%. On average, analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Further Reading
