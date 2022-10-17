PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,651.94 on Major Exchanges

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,651.94 or 0.08477097 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $537.23 million and $8.78 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,393.54 or 0.27650734 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010799 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
