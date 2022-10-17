Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,418,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 985,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 329.9 days.
Parkland Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parkland (PKIUF)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.