Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,418,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 985,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 329.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter.

PKIUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parkland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

