Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.83. 124,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,949,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.21 and its 200-day moving average is $167.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

