PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Reaches $660.36 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $660.36 million and $31.82 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for about $4.64 or 0.00023671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.26 or 0.27975683 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.
PancakeSwap Profile
PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 335,680,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,458,717 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PancakeSwap
